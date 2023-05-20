[Visite savoir-faire] Les Vergers et la cidrerie de la Gentilhommière 30 Route de Neufchâtel, 20 mai 2023, Osmoy-Saint-Valery.

De l’entretien de son magnifique verger bio au brassage et à la mise en bouteille, Félix partage avec vous sa passion du cidre. Une dégustation accompagnée de toasts au Neufchâtel et de tarte aux pommes agrémentera cette visite..

2023-05-20 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-20 . .

30 Route de Neufchâtel La Gentilhommière

Osmoy-Saint-Valery 76660 Seine-Maritime Normandie



From the upkeep of his magnificent organic orchard to the brewing and bottling, Félix shares his passion for cider with you. A tasting accompanied by Neufchâtel toast and apple pie will enhance this visit.

Desde el mantenimiento de su magnífico huerto ecológico hasta la elaboración y el embotellado, Félix comparte con usted su pasión por la sidra. Una degustación acompañada de tostadas de Neufchâtel y tarta de manzana realzará esta visita.

Von der Pflege seines wunderschönen Bio-Obstgartens bis hin zum Brauen und Abfüllen teilt Félix seine Leidenschaft für den Cidre mit Ihnen. Eine Verkostung mit Neufchâtel-Toast und Apfelkuchen rundet den Besuch ab.

Mise à jour le 2023-02-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité