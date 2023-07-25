Festimarché Orthez, 25 juillet 2023, Orthez.

Orthez,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Durant l’été, la communauté de communes de Lacq-Orthez anime vos marchés hebdomadaires en musique ! A chaque date, un nouvel artiste.

Marché traditionnel animé par Trio Dakoté – Déambulation..

2023-07-25 à ; fin : 2023-07-25 13:00:00. EUR.

Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



During the summer, the Lacq-Orthez Community of Communes brings music to your weekly markets! Each date features a new artist.

Traditional market animated by Trio Dakoté – Strolling.

Durante el verano, la Comunidad de Municipios Lacq-Orthez lleva la música a sus mercados semanales Cada fecha presenta a un nuevo artista.

Mercado tradicional animado por el Trío Dakoté – Paseando.

Während des Sommers belebt die Communauté de communes de Lacq-Orthez Ihre Wochenmärkte mit Musik! An jedem Datum ein neuer Künstler.

Traditioneller Markt, musikalisch umrahmt von Trio Dakoté – Déambulation.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-30 par OT Coeur de Béarn