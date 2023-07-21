Fêtes locales Parc Gascoin, 21 juillet 2023, Orthez.

Village Gourmand qui rassemblera une quinzaine de producteurs locaux et proposera aux festayres un espace de restauration pour pique-niquer en famille, prendre le temps de s’attabler ou partager un verre..

2023-07-21

Parc Gascoin Rue Gascoin

Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Village Gourmand which will gather about fifteen local producers and will propose to the festayres a space of restoration to picnic in family, to take time to settle down or to share a glass.

La Aldea Gastronómica reunirá a una quincena de productores locales y ofrecerá a los asistentes al festival una zona de restauración donde podrán hacer un picnic en familia, sentarse o compartir una bebida.

Village Gourmand » (Feinschmeckerdorf), in dem etwa 15 lokale Produzenten vertreten sind und das den Festbesuchern einen Restaurantbereich bietet, in dem sie mit der Familie picknicken, sich eine Pause gönnen oder ein Getränk genießen können.

