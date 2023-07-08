Festival Renc’Arts – 3ème édition, 8 juillet 2023, Orin.

Le festival « Renc’arts » revient pour sa 3ème édition ! Au programme :

10h30 : Début du festival

11h : Compagnie des « Echarpes blanches » – Reconstitution historique mettant en scène les soldats de la reine Jeanne d’Albret. Une page de notre histoire béarnaise

12h30 : Restauration assurée par l’Association Ole, animation musicale et jeux mis à la disposition des enfants au cours du repas

13h30 : Début de l’atelier maquillage enfants jusqu’à 18h

15h : Spectacle de la compagnie Tôt-Ki-Toek : Théâtre de rue participatif, humour et drôlerie.

16h30 : Spectacle de rue « La Conf » – Interactif et drôle.

18h : Duo Kwine Asma – Percussions et danses africaines – Participation du public

19h30 : Repas food-truck – Animation Léo Solo guitariste Jazz manouche

21h : Spectacle variétés : Les « Meuf’in » – chansons françaises humoristiques

22h30 : Clôture du festival Sono et buvette.

2023-07-08 à ; fin : 2023-07-08 23:59:00. EUR.

Orin 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The « Renc’arts » festival is back for its 3rd edition! On the program :

10:30 am: Beginning of the festival

11am: « Echarpes blanches » Company – Historical re-enactment featuring the soldiers of Queen Jeanne d’Albret. A page of our Bearn history

12:30 pm: Catering provided by the Ole Association, musical entertainment and games available to children during the meal

1:30 pm : Beginning of the children’s make-up workshop until 6 pm

3pm: Show of the company Tôt-Ki-Toek: Participative street theater, humor and fun.

4:30 pm: Street show « La Conf » – Interactive and funny.

6pm: Duo Kwine Asma – African percussion and dance – Public participation

7:30 pm : Food-truck – Animation Léo Solo guitarist Gypsy Jazz

9pm : Variety show : The « Meuf’in » – humorous French songs

10:30 pm : Closing of the festival Sono and refreshment bar

El festival « Renc’arts » celebra su 3ª edición En el programa:

10.30 h: Inicio del festival

11:00 h: Compañía « Echarpes blanches » – Representación histórica de los soldados de la reina Juana de Albret. Una página de nuestra historia bearnesa

12.30 h: Catering a cargo de la Asociación Ole, animación musical y juegos para los niños durante la comida

13h30: Inicio del taller de maquillaje infantil hasta las 18h00

15.00 h: Espectáculo de la compañía Tôt-Ki-Toek: teatro de calle participativo, humor y diversión.

16.30 h: Espectáculo de calle « La Conf »: interactivo y divertido.

18.00 h: Dúo Kwine Asma – Percusión y danza africanas – Participación del público

19.30 h: Comida en food-truck – Animación a cargo de Léo Solo, guitarrista de jazz gitano

21.00 h: Espectáculo de variedades: « Les Meuf’in » – canciones humorísticas francesas

22.30 h: Clausura del festival Equipo de sonido y bar de refrescos

Das Festival « Renc’arts » kehrt für seine 3. Ausgabe zurück! Auf dem Programm stehen:

10.30 Uhr: Beginn des Festivals

11 Uhr: Compagnie des « Echarpes blanches » – Historische Rekonstruktion, die die Soldaten der Königin Jeanne d’Albret in Szene setzt. Eine Seite unserer Geschichte der Béarnaise

12.30 Uhr: Verpflegung durch den Verein Ole, musikalische Unterhaltung und Spiele für Kinder während des Essens

13.30 Uhr: Beginn des Kinderschminkworkshops bis 18 Uhr

15 Uhr: Aufführung der Theatergruppe Tôt-Ki-Toek: Mitmach-Straßentheater, Humor und Komik.

16:30 Uhr: Straßentheater « La Conf » – interaktiv und witzig.

18 Uhr: Duo Kwine Asma – Afrikanische Perkussion und Tänze – Publikumsbeteiligung

19.30 Uhr: Food-Truck-Mahlzeit – Animation Léo Solo, Gitarrist Gypsy-Jazz

21h : Varieté-Show: Die « Meuf’in » – humorvolle französische Chansons

22.30 Uhr: Abschluss des Festivals Sono und Getränkeausschank

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn