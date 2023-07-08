Festival Renc’Arts – 3ème édition
Le festival « Renc’arts » revient pour sa 3ème édition ! Au programme :
10h30 : Début du festival
11h : Compagnie des « Echarpes blanches » – Reconstitution historique mettant en scène les soldats de la reine Jeanne d’Albret. Une page de notre histoire béarnaise
12h30 : Restauration assurée par l’Association Ole, animation musicale et jeux mis à la disposition des enfants au cours du repas
13h30 : Début de l’atelier maquillage enfants jusqu’à 18h
15h : Spectacle de la compagnie Tôt-Ki-Toek : Théâtre de rue participatif, humour et drôlerie.
16h30 : Spectacle de rue « La Conf » – Interactif et drôle.
18h : Duo Kwine Asma – Percussions et danses africaines – Participation du public
19h30 : Repas food-truck – Animation Léo Solo guitariste Jazz manouche
21h : Spectacle variétés : Les « Meuf’in » – chansons françaises humoristiques
22h30 : Clôture du festival Sono et buvette.
2023-07-08 à ; fin : 2023-07-08 23:59:00. EUR.
Orin 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The « Renc’arts » festival is back for its 3rd edition! On the program :
10:30 am: Beginning of the festival
11am: « Echarpes blanches » Company – Historical re-enactment featuring the soldiers of Queen Jeanne d’Albret. A page of our Bearn history
12:30 pm: Catering provided by the Ole Association, musical entertainment and games available to children during the meal
1:30 pm : Beginning of the children’s make-up workshop until 6 pm
3pm: Show of the company Tôt-Ki-Toek: Participative street theater, humor and fun.
4:30 pm: Street show « La Conf » – Interactive and funny.
6pm: Duo Kwine Asma – African percussion and dance – Public participation
7:30 pm : Food-truck – Animation Léo Solo guitarist Gypsy Jazz
9pm : Variety show : The « Meuf’in » – humorous French songs
10:30 pm : Closing of the festival Sono and refreshment bar
El festival « Renc’arts » celebra su 3ª edición En el programa:
10.30 h: Inicio del festival
11:00 h: Compañía « Echarpes blanches » – Representación histórica de los soldados de la reina Juana de Albret. Una página de nuestra historia bearnesa
12.30 h: Catering a cargo de la Asociación Ole, animación musical y juegos para los niños durante la comida
13h30: Inicio del taller de maquillaje infantil hasta las 18h00
15.00 h: Espectáculo de la compañía Tôt-Ki-Toek: teatro de calle participativo, humor y diversión.
16.30 h: Espectáculo de calle « La Conf »: interactivo y divertido.
18.00 h: Dúo Kwine Asma – Percusión y danza africanas – Participación del público
19.30 h: Comida en food-truck – Animación a cargo de Léo Solo, guitarrista de jazz gitano
21.00 h: Espectáculo de variedades: « Les Meuf’in » – canciones humorísticas francesas
22.30 h: Clausura del festival Equipo de sonido y bar de refrescos
Das Festival « Renc’arts » kehrt für seine 3. Ausgabe zurück! Auf dem Programm stehen:
10.30 Uhr: Beginn des Festivals
11 Uhr: Compagnie des « Echarpes blanches » – Historische Rekonstruktion, die die Soldaten der Königin Jeanne d’Albret in Szene setzt. Eine Seite unserer Geschichte der Béarnaise
12.30 Uhr: Verpflegung durch den Verein Ole, musikalische Unterhaltung und Spiele für Kinder während des Essens
13.30 Uhr: Beginn des Kinderschminkworkshops bis 18 Uhr
15 Uhr: Aufführung der Theatergruppe Tôt-Ki-Toek: Mitmach-Straßentheater, Humor und Komik.
16:30 Uhr: Straßentheater « La Conf » – interaktiv und witzig.
18 Uhr: Duo Kwine Asma – Afrikanische Perkussion und Tänze – Publikumsbeteiligung
19.30 Uhr: Food-Truck-Mahlzeit – Animation Léo Solo, Gitarrist Gypsy-Jazz
21h : Varieté-Show: Die « Meuf’in » – humorvolle französische Chansons
22.30 Uhr: Abschluss des Festivals Sono und Getränkeausschank
