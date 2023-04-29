Sortie nature : Les champignons Orgon Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Orgon

Sortie nature : Les champignons, 29 avril 2023, Orgon. Sortie nature sur les champignons avec Pierre Santoire pharmacien mycologue..

2023-04-29 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-29 12:00:00. . Orgon 13660 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Nature outing on mushrooms with Pierre Santoire, pharmacist and mycologist. Salida a la naturaleza sobre setas con Pierre Santoire, farmacéutico y micólogo. Naturkundlicher Ausflug zu Pilzen mit Pierre Santoire, Apotheker und Mykologe. Mise à jour le 2023-03-30 par Parc Naturel Régional des Alpilles

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, Orgon Autres Adresse Ville Orgon Departement Bouches-du-Rhône Lieu Ville Orgon

Orgon Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/orgon/

Sortie nature : Les champignons 2023-04-29 was last modified: by Sortie nature : Les champignons 29 avril 2023 Orgon

Orgon Bouches-du-Rhône