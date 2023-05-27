Pique-nique chez le Vigneron Indépendant au château De La Croix 6 chemin de la Croix, 27 mai 2023, Ordonnac.

Profitez d’un moment convivial autour du grand pique-nique au château De La Croix.

Prenez votre panier pique-nique et laissez vous charmer. Au programme : balade dans les vignes, barbecue, visite de la propriété, diverses animations et vins du domaine pour accompagner le pique-nique.

Ouvert à tous.

Sur réservation, dans la limite des places disponibles..

2023-05-27 à ; fin : 2023-05-28 . EUR.

6 chemin de la Croix Château De La Croix

Ordonnac 33340 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Enjoy a convivial moment around the big picnic at the castle De La Croix.

Take your picnic basket and let yourself be charmed. On the program: walk in the vineyards, barbecue, visit of the property, various animations and wines of the domain to accompany the picnic.

Open to all.

On reservation, within the limits of available places.

Disfrute de un momento de convivencia en torno al gran picnic del castillo De La Croix.

Coja su cesta de picnic y déjese encantar. En el programa: un paseo por los viñedos, una barbacoa, una visita a la finca, actividades diversas y vinos de la finca para acompañar el picnic.

Abierto a todos.

Reserva obligatoria, sujeta a disponibilidad.

Genießen Sie einen geselligen Moment rund um das große Picknick im Schloss De La Croix.

Nehmen Sie Ihren Picknickkorb mit und lassen Sie sich verzaubern. Auf dem Programm stehen: Spaziergang durch die Weinberge, Grillen, Besichtigung des Anwesens, verschiedene Animationen und Weine des Weinguts, die das Picknick begleiten.

Für alle offen.

Auf Reservierung, im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par OT Médoc-Vignoble