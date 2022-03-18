Orchestre National de Lille Soissons Soissons
Orchestre National de Lille Soissons, 18 mars 2022, Soissons.
Orchestre National de Lille Soissons
2022-03-18 – 2022-03-18
Soissons Aisne
Distribution :
Alexandre Bloch, direction
Nemanja Radulović, violon
Programme :
Maurice Ravel, Ernest Chausson
Distribution :
Alexandre Bloch, direction
Nemanja Radulović, violon
Programme :
Maurice Ravel, Ernest Chausson
info@citedelamusique-grandsoissons.com +33 3 23 59 10 12 http://citedelamusique-grandsoissons.com/
Distribution :
Alexandre Bloch, direction
Nemanja Radulović, violon
Programme :
Maurice Ravel, Ernest Chausson
Orchestre National de Lille
Soissons
dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-13 par