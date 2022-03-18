Orchestre National de Lille Soissons, 18 mars 2022, Soissons.

Orchestre National de Lille Soissons
2022-03-18 – 2022-03-18
Soissons Aisne

  Distribution :

Alexandre Bloch, direction
Nemanja Radulović, violon
Programme :

Maurice Ravel, Ernest Chausson

info@citedelamusique-grandsoissons.com +33 3 23 59 10 12 http://citedelamusique-grandsoissons.com/

dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-13 par