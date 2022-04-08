Orchestre Lamoureux – Concerto Militaire Soissons, 8 avril 2022, Soissons.

Orchestre Lamoureux – Concerto Militaire Soissons
2022-04-08 – 2022-04-08
Soissons Aisne Soissons

5 9   Distribution :

Adrien PERRUCHON, direction
Edgar MOREAU, violoncelle
Programme :

Camille Pépin – Laniakea (2019)
Jacques Offenbach – Concerto « Militaire » pour violoncelle et orchestre
Joseph Haydn – Symphonie n°100 en sol majeur, « Militaire »

info@citedelamusique-grandsoissons.com +33 3 23 59 10 12 http://citedelamusique-grandsoissons.com/

Adrien Perruchon
Soissons
