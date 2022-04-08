Orchestre Lamoureux – Concerto Militaire Soissons Soissons Catégories d’évènement: Aisne

Soissons

Orchestre Lamoureux – Concerto Militaire Soissons, 8 avril 2022, Soissons. Orchestre Lamoureux – Concerto Militaire Soissons

2022-04-08 – 2022-04-08

Soissons Aisne Soissons 5 9 Distribution : Adrien PERRUCHON, direction

Edgar MOREAU, violoncelle

Programme : Camille Pépin – Laniakea (2019)

Jacques Offenbach – Concerto « Militaire » pour violoncelle et orchestre

Joseph Haydn – Symphonie n°100 en sol majeur, « Militaire » Distribution : Adrien PERRUCHON, direction

Edgar MOREAU, violoncelle

Programme : Camille Pépin – Laniakea (2019)

Jacques Offenbach – Concerto « Militaire » pour violoncelle et orchestre

Joseph Haydn – Symphonie n°100 en sol majeur, « Militaire » info@citedelamusique-grandsoissons.com +33 3 23 59 10 12 http://citedelamusique-grandsoissons.com/ Distribution : Adrien PERRUCHON, direction

Edgar MOREAU, violoncelle

Programme : Camille Pépin – Laniakea (2019)

Jacques Offenbach – Concerto « Militaire » pour violoncelle et orchestre

Joseph Haydn – Symphonie n°100 en sol majeur, « Militaire » Adrien Perruchon

Soissons

dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-13 par SIM Aisne/Oise/Somme HDF – OT du GrandSoissons

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Aisne, Soissons Autres Lieu Soissons Adresse Ville Soissons lieuville Soissons Departement Aisne

Soissons Soissons Aisne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/soissons/

Orchestre Lamoureux – Concerto Militaire Soissons 2022-04-08 was last modified: by Orchestre Lamoureux – Concerto Militaire Soissons Soissons 8 avril 2022 Aisne Soissons

Soissons Aisne