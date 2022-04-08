Orchestre Lamoureux – Concerto Militaire Soissons Soissons
Orchestre Lamoureux – Concerto Militaire Soissons, 8 avril 2022, Soissons.
Orchestre Lamoureux – Concerto Militaire Soissons
2022-04-08 – 2022-04-08
Soissons Aisne Soissons
5 9 Distribution :
Adrien PERRUCHON, direction
Edgar MOREAU, violoncelle
Programme :
Camille Pépin – Laniakea (2019)
Jacques Offenbach – Concerto « Militaire » pour violoncelle et orchestre
Joseph Haydn – Symphonie n°100 en sol majeur, « Militaire »
Distribution :
Adrien PERRUCHON, direction
Edgar MOREAU, violoncelle
Programme :
Camille Pépin – Laniakea (2019)
Jacques Offenbach – Concerto « Militaire » pour violoncelle et orchestre
Joseph Haydn – Symphonie n°100 en sol majeur, « Militaire »
info@citedelamusique-grandsoissons.com +33 3 23 59 10 12 http://citedelamusique-grandsoissons.com/
Distribution :
Adrien PERRUCHON, direction
Edgar MOREAU, violoncelle
Programme :
Camille Pépin – Laniakea (2019)
Jacques Offenbach – Concerto « Militaire » pour violoncelle et orchestre
Joseph Haydn – Symphonie n°100 en sol majeur, « Militaire »
Adrien Perruchon
Soissons
dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-13 par SIM Aisne/Oise/Somme HDF – OT du GrandSoissons