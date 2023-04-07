Orchestre de l’Opéra Royal de Versailles – Stabat Mater – Salle Gaveau (Paris) SALLE GAVEAU, 7 avril 2023, PARIS.

Orchestre de l’Opéra Royal de Versailles – Stabat Mater – Salle Gaveau (Paris) SALLE GAVEAU. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-04-07 à 20:30 (2023-04-07 au ). Tarif : 38.5 à 110.0 euros.

ORCHESTRE DE L’OPÉRA ROYAL DE VERSAILLES Stabat Mater de VIVALDI et PERGOLESEINTERPRÈTESORCHESTRE DE L’OPÉRA ROYAL DE VERSAILLES ANDRES GABETTA, directionBRUNO DE SA, sopranisteCAMERON SHAHBAZI, contre ténor Orchestre de l’Opéra Royal Orchestre de l’Opéra Royal

Votre billet est ici

SALLE GAVEAU PARIS 45-47 rue la Boétie Paris

ORCHESTRE DE L’OPÉRA ROYAL DE VERSAILLES 

Stabat Mater de VIVALDI et PERGOLESE

INTERPRÈTES

  • ORCHESTRE DE L’OPÉRA ROYAL DE VERSAILLES
    • ANDRES GABETTAdirection
    • BRUNO DE SAsopraniste
    • CAMERON SHAHBAZIcontre ténor

.38.5 EUR38.5.

Votre billet est ici