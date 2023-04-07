Orchestre de l’Opéra Royal de Versailles – Stabat Mater – Salle Gaveau (Paris) SALLE GAVEAU PARIS
ORCHESTRE DE L’OPÉRA ROYAL DE VERSAILLES Stabat Mater de VIVALDI et PERGOLESEINTERPRÈTESORCHESTRE DE L’OPÉRA ROYAL DE VERSAILLES ANDRES GABETTA, directionBRUNO DE SA, sopranisteCAMERON SHAHBAZI, contre ténor Orchestre de l’Opéra Royal Orchestre de l’Opéra Royal
SALLE GAVEAU PARIS 45-47 rue la Boétie Paris
