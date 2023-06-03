Visite du jardin Opis lokality, 3 juin 2023, Košice.

The community garden of the KVP is located in the middle of a housing estate in the residential area near the Wuppertal heat exchanger (cultural and social center). The garden is divided into three parts – on the exchanger roof, in front of the exchanger. Front garden and back garden. We grow different kinds of vegetables, fruits and herbs. We have frost-resistant kiwi,, aronia, alaskan and kamchatka blueberries, sichuan pepper, balsamite, lavender (even pink), ornamental pears, edible cullet, fragrant roses and various other herbs.

Opis lokality Titogradská 17 kosice Košice 040 23 Košice – mestská časť Sídlisko KVP Région de Košice +421908965249 http://www.vymenniky.sk

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

