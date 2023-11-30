LOUANGES À LA VIERGE MARIE OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Toulouse
LOUANGES À LA VIERGE MARIE OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Toulouse, 30 novembre 2023, Toulouse.
Toulouse,Haute-Garonne
Marc-Antoine Charpentier (1643-1704)
Cantiques, motets et autres pièces de musique sacrée dédiés à la Vierge.
Plus vibrant, plus « italien » que son rival Lully, Marc-Antoine Charpentier est l’un des compositeurs les plus attachants du Grand Siècle..
2023-11-30 fin : 2023-11-30 21:15:00. 4 EUR.
OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Place du Capitole
Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Marc-Antoine Charpentier (1643-1704)
Cantiques, motets and other sacred music dedicated to the Virgin Mary.
More vibrant, more « Italian » than his rival Lully, Marc-Antoine Charpentier is one of the most engaging composers of the Grand Siècle.
Marc-Antoine Charpentier (1643-1704)
Cantigas, motetes y otras músicas sacras dedicadas a la Virgen María.
Más vibrante, más « italiano » que su rival Lully, Marc-Antoine Charpentier es uno de los compositores más atractivos del Grand Siècle.
Marc-Antoine Charpentier (1643-1704)
Lieder, Motetten und andere geistliche Musikstücke, die der Jungfrau Maria gewidmet sind.
Marc-Antoine Charpentier, der vibrierender und « italienischer » als sein Rivale Lully ist, ist einer der liebenswertesten Komponisten des Grand Siècle.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE