LE RETOUR D’ULYSSE EN SA PATRIE OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Toulouse, 26 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Claudio Monteverdi (1567-1643)

Malgré les assauts des prétendants au trône et à sa main, la fidèle Pénélope a attendu dix ans son époux Ulysse après la victoire sur les Troyens. À son retour, le roi d’Ithaque saura se débarrasser des importuns..

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-28 . 4 EUR.

OPÉRA NATIONAL DU CAPITOLE Place du Capitole

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Despite the assaults of the pretenders to her throne and her hand in marriage, faithful Penelope has waited ten years for her husband Odysseus after his victory over the Trojans. When he returns, the King of Ithaca will know how to get rid of the troublemakers.

A pesar de los asaltos de los pretendientes al trono y a su mano, la fiel Penélope esperó diez años a su marido Ulises tras la victoria sobre los troyanos. Cuando regrese, el rey de Ítaca sabrá deshacerse de los alborotadores.

Trotz der Angriffe der Anwärter auf den Thron und ihre Hand wartete die treue Penelope nach dem Sieg über die Trojaner zehn Jahre lang auf ihren Gatten Odysseus. Bei seiner Rückkehr weiß der König von Ithaka, wie er die Aufdringlichen loswerden kann.

