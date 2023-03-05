OPÉRA : LALLA ROUKH rue Erckmann Chatrian Sarrebourg TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD - SITE SARREBOURG Sarrebourg
OPÉRA : LALLA ROUKH
2023-03-05 16:00:00 16:00:00 – 2023-03-05 18:00:00 18:00:00
Les élèves de la classe de chant du Conservatoire de musique de Sarreguemines investiront la Résidence Autonomie Erckmann Chatrian pour interpréter l’opéra « Lalla Roukh » de Félicien David. L’entrée sera libre. Il n’est pas nécessaire de réserver.
