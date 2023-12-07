Manu Payet • Emmanuel 2 Opéra de Vichy Vichy, 7 décembre 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

De retour avec un nouveau spectacle, Manu Payet promet de nous décrocher la mâchoire avec ses sketchs hilarants qui parlent de lui, de nous….

2023-12-07 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-07 21:30:00. EUR.

Opéra de Vichy place Aletti

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Back with a new show, Manu Payet promises to make our jaws drop with his hilarious sketches about himself and us?

De vuelta con un nuevo espectáculo, Manu Payet promete dejarnos boquiabiertos con sus divertidísimos sketches sobre sí mismo, sobre nosotros..

Manu Payet ist mit einer neuen Show zurück und verspricht, uns mit seinen urkomischen Sketchen, die von ihm und uns handeln, die Kinnlade herunterzureißen?

Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par Vichy Destinations