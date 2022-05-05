OPEN TENNIS CLUB PAULHAN Paulhan, 5 mai 2022, Paulhan.

OPEN TENNIS CLUB PAULHAN Paulhan
2022-05-05 – 2022-05-22
Paulhan Hérault

18 EUR   Épreuve Sénior Homme – NC à 4/6 et Sénior femme – NC à 4/6.
Inscription en ligne via ten’up ou par téléphone : 06 73 45 51 57.

+33 6 73 45 51 57

Paulhan
