2022-05-05 – 2022-05-22
Paulhan Hérault
18 EUR Épreuve Sénior Homme – NC à 4/6 et Sénior femme – NC à 4/6.
Inscription en ligne via ten’up ou par téléphone : 06 73 45 51 57.
+33 6 73 45 51 57
