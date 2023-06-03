Visite du jardin OPEN-AIR GALÉRIA ZÁHRADA, 3 juin 2023, Nové Mesto nad Váhom.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin OPEN-AIR GALÉRIA ZÁHRADA

The Open-air ZáHRADA gallery, on the corner of Gorazdova and Langsfeldova Streets, used as a permanent outdoor exhibition of sculp-tures created during the 14 SEM symposia. The SEM International Symposium is an important interdisciplinary event supporting creative work, drawing comparisons between the artists working in various fields of visual art.

OPEN-AIR GALÉRIA ZÁHRADA Langsfeldova 2 Nové Mesto nad Váhom 915 01 Sídlisko Hájovky okres Nové Mesto nad Váhom Région de Trenčín 914237709 http://atelierem.eu/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

©