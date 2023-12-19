THE TREE | CAROLYN CARLSON COMPANY Onet-le-Château, 19 décembre 2023, Onet-le-Château.

Onet-le-Château,Aveyron

« The Tree, Fragments of poetics on fire » est un hommage subtil à la nature, en harmonie avec Gao Xingjian et Gaston Bachelard. Un spectacle plus qu’essentiel !.

« The Tree, Fragments of poetics on fire » is a subtle tribute to nature, in harmony with Gao Xingjian and Gaston Bachelard. A show that’s more than essential!

« El árbol, fragmentos de poética en llamas » es un sutil homenaje a la naturaleza, en sintonía con Gao Xingjian y Gaston Bachelard. ¡Un espectáculo más que imprescindible!

« The Tree, Fragments of poetics on fire » ist eine subtile Hommage an die Natur, im Einklang mit Gao Xingjian und Gaston Bachelard. Eine mehr als essentielle Aufführung!

