« Chut on raconte »- Le 7ème jour Onesse-Laharie, 12 novembre 2023, Onesse-Laharie.

Onesse-Laharie,Landes

Dans le cadre de la programmation annuelle « chut on raconte », le Foyer Onessois d’Education Populaire a invité Alberto Garcia Sanchez à présenter sa dernière création: le 7ème jour.

RDV foyer municipal d’Onesse-Laharie

tarif : plein 12€, 10€ pour les adhérents FOEP, 8€ pour les étudiants et les 12/.

2023-11-12 fin : 2023-11-12 . EUR.

Onesse-Laharie 40110 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of its annual « chut on raconte » program, the Foyer Onessois d’Education Populaire has invited Alberto Garcia Sanchez to present his latest creation: le 7ème jour.

RDV foyer municipal d’Onesse-Laharie

price: full 12?, 10? for FOEP members, 8? for students and 12/year-olds

En el marco de su programa anual « chut on raconte », el Foyer Onessois d’Education Populaire ha invitado a Alberto García Sánchez a presentar su última creación: le 7ème jour.

RDV foyer municipal d’Onesse-Laharie

precio: completo 12?, 10? para los miembros de la FOEP, 8? para estudiantes y niños de 12 años

Im Rahmen des jährlichen Programms « chut on raconte » hat das Foyer Onessois d’Education Populaire Alberto Garcia Sanchez eingeladen, seine neueste Kreation vorzustellen: le 7ème jour.

RDV Gemeindehaus von Onesse-Laharie

tarif: Voller Preis 12 ?, 10 ? für FOEP-Mitglieder, 8 ? für Studenten und Schüler

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par OT Morcenx