ONE MAN SHOW « LA MÉTAMORPHOSE JEF’S » Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots Catégories d’évènement: Hérault

Palavas-les-Flots

ONE MAN SHOW « LA MÉTAMORPHOSE JEF’S » Palavas-les-Flots, 12 février 2022, Palavas-les-Flots. ONE MAN SHOW « LA MÉTAMORPHOSE JEF’S » Palavas-les-Flots

2022-02-12 20:30:00 – 2022-02-12

Palavas-les-Flots Hérault 20h30

Spectacle bilingue langue des signes français

One Man Show « la Métamorphose Jef’s » Chapelle Notre-dame-de-la-Route Tarifs : 15 à 18€ et 10€/-12 ans www.helloasso.com/associations/agsmr/evenements/theatr-sign-la-metamorphose-par-jef-s 20h30

Spectacle bilingue langue des signes français

One Man Show « la Métamorphose Jef’s » Chapelle Notre-dame-de-la-Route Tarifs : 15 à 18€ et 10€/-12 ans www.helloasso.com/associations/agsmr/evenements/theatr-sign-la-metamorphose-par-jef-s theatrsign@gmail.com https://weezevent.com/fr/ 20h30

Spectacle bilingue langue des signes français

One Man Show « la Métamorphose Jef’s » Chapelle Notre-dame-de-la-Route Tarifs : 15 à 18€ et 10€/-12 ans www.helloasso.com/associations/agsmr/evenements/theatr-sign-la-metamorphose-par-jef-s Palavas-les-Flots

dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-03 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Hérault, Palavas-les-Flots Autres Lieu Palavas-les-Flots Adresse Ville Palavas-les-Flots lieuville Palavas-les-Flots Departement Hérault

Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/palavas-les-flots/

ONE MAN SHOW « LA MÉTAMORPHOSE JEF’S » Palavas-les-Flots 2022-02-12 was last modified: by ONE MAN SHOW « LA MÉTAMORPHOSE JEF’S » Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots 12 février 2022 Hérault Palavas-les-Flots

Palavas-les-Flots Hérault