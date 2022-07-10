One man show Gospel Nargis, 10 juillet 2022, Nargis.

One man show Gospel
  A l’Eglise St Germain le Dimanche 10 Juillet se tiendra un concert de Gospel à 19 h 00.

https://www.misterblaiz.com/

