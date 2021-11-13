La Fare-les-Oliviers l'Humus Bouches-du-Rhône, La Fare-les-Oliviers One Dying Wish / Inner Landscape / Tusken l’Humus La Fare-les-Oliviers Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Samedi 13 Novembre 2021, l’asso RDB est fière de vous présenter : • One Dying Wish (Punk hardcore/screamo Turin IT) [https://onedyingwishpunx.bandcamp.com/album/origami](https://onedyingwishpunx.bandcamp.com/album/origami) • Inner landscape (Post hardcore Lyon) [https://innerlandscape.bandcamp.com/releases](https://innerlandscape.bandcamp.com/releases) • Tusken (Post metal Salon de pce) [https://tvsken.bandcamp.com/album/comme-dans-un-r-ve](https://tvsken.bandcamp.com/album/comme-dans-un-r-ve) ► PAF : 3/5€ ► Pass sanitaire obligatoire ► Ouverture des portes : 20h30 ► Début du concert : 21h00

3 / 5€

♫♫♫ l’Humus 45 chemin du grand Jas, 13580 La Fare les Oliviers La Fare-les-Oliviers Bouches-du-Rhône

2021-11-13T20:00:00 2021-11-13T23:59:00

