Atelier d’écriture 211 Chemin de Tambourin, 17 juin 2023, Ondres.

Par des exercices ludiques et originaux, vous serez invité à stimuler votre imagination et à explorer votre créativité tout en affirmant votre style grâce à l’écriture.

Animé par Emma Millet, sur inscription au 05.59.45.23.59 ou par mail à bibliotheque@ondres.fr.

2023-06-17 à ; fin : 2023-06-17 12:00:00. EUR.

211 Chemin de Tambourin Ludo bibliothèque Ondres

Ondres 40440 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Through playful and original exercises, you will be invited to stimulate your imagination and explore your creativity while asserting your style through writing.

Led by Emma Millet, on registration at 05.59.45.23.59 or by email at bibliotheque@ondres.fr

A través de ejercicios lúdicos y originales, se le invitará a estimular su imaginación y explorar su creatividad al tiempo que afirma su estilo a través de la escritura.

Dirigido por Emma Millet, previa inscripción en el 05.59.45.23.59 o por correo electrónico a bibliotheque@ondres.fr

Durch spielerische und originelle Übungen werden Sie eingeladen, Ihre Vorstellungskraft zu stimulieren, Ihre Kreativität zu erforschen und gleichzeitig Ihren Stil durch das Schreiben zu bestätigen.

Geleitet von Emma Millet, nach Anmeldung unter 05.59.45.23.59 oder per E-Mail an bibliotheque@ondres.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par OT Seignanx