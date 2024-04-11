Olympiades Sport Santé. Le Teich
Olympiades Sport Santé. Le Teich, jeudi 11 avril 2024.
Olympiades Sport Santé. Le Teich Gironde
Manifestation sport santé à la plaine des sports (dojo, stade…)
Public Bénéficiaires de la maison Sport Santé.
Sur inscription. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-11 13:00:00
fin : 2024-04-11 18:00:00
Plaine des sports
Le Teich 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
L’événement Olympiades Sport Santé. Le Teich a été mis à jour le 2024-04-03 par OT Le Teich