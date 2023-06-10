Printemps des retraités Espace Laulhère, 10 juin 2023, Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Comme chaque année, le Centre Communal d’Action Sociale organise le traditionnel repas des aîné(e)s de plus de 62 ans.

Cette fois-ci vous ne retrouverez pas vos invitations dans votre boite aux lettres. Il a été mis en place un coupon à compléter que vous trouverez dans l’Info Oloron. Vous ne l’avez pas reçu ? Pas d’inquiétude ! Vous pouvez quand même vous inscrire avec votre carte d’identité et un justificatif de domicile.

Ouverture des inscriptions : du 22 au 26 mai de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 16h à la Salle Barthou en mairie.

Au programme :

A 12h : Repas offert sur inscription en mairie

De 16h à 18h30 : Bal populaire avec l’orchestre Michel Lagalaye. Ouvert à tous.

Pour les personnes en situation de handicap, l’accompagnant(e) a également la place gratuite.

Pour les conjoint(e)s de moins de 62 ans ou n’habitant pas Oloron, repas à payer. Somme à verser le jour de l’inscription..

Espace Laulhère Rue de Rocgrand

Oloron-Sainte-Marie 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Like every year, the Centre Communal d’Action Sociale organizes the traditional meal for seniors over 62 years old.

This time you will not find your invitations in your mailbox. A coupon has been set up to be filled in, which you will find in the Info Oloron. You did not receive it? Don’t worry! You can still register with your identity card and a proof of address.

Registration will be open from May 22 to 26 from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm at the Salle Barthou in the town hall.

On the program:

At 12pm: Meal offered on registration at the town hall

From 4pm to 6:30pm: Popular ball with the Michel Lagalaye orchestra. Open to all.

For people with disabilities, the accompanying person also has a free place.

For spouses under 62 years old or not living in Oloron, meal to pay. Amount to be paid on the day of registration.

Como cada año, el Centre Communal d’Action Sociale organiza la tradicional comida para mayores de 62 años.

Esta vez no encontrará las invitaciones en su buzón. Se ha puesto a su disposición un cupón que deberá rellenar y que encontrará en el Info Oloron. ¿No lo ha recibido? No se preocupe Aún puede inscribirse con su documento de identidad y un justificante de domicilio.

Las inscripciones estarán abiertas del 22 al 26 de mayo, de 10.00 a 12.00 h. y de 14.00 a 16.00 h., en la Sala Barthou del ayuntamiento.

En el programa:

A las 12.00 h: Comida ofrecida previa inscripción en el ayuntamiento

De 16:00 a 18:30: Baile popular con la orquesta Michel Lagalaye. Abierto a todos.

Para las personas con discapacidad, el acompañante también tiene una plaza gratuita.

Para los cónyuges menores de 62 años o que no vivan en Oloron, comida a pagar. Pago a realizar el día de la inscripción.

Wie jedes Jahr organisiert das Centre Communal d’Action Sociale das traditionelle Essen für Senioren ab 62 Jahren.

Dieses Mal werden Sie Ihre Einladungen nicht in Ihrem Briefkasten finden. Es wurde ein Coupon zum Ausfüllen eingeführt, den Sie in der Info Oloron finden. Sie haben ihn nicht erhalten? Machen Sie sich keine Sorgen! Sie können sich trotzdem anmelden, wenn Sie Ihren Personalausweis und einen Wohnsitznachweis mitbringen.

Öffnungszeiten für die Einschreibung: 22. bis 26. Mai von 10 bis 12 Uhr und von 14 bis 16 Uhr im Salle Barthou im Rathaus.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

Um 12 Uhr: Angebotenes Essen nach Anmeldung im Rathaus

Von 16 bis 18.30 Uhr: Volkstanz mit dem Orchester Michel Lagalaye. Für alle offen.

Für Menschen mit Behinderungen hat die Begleitperson ebenfalls freien Platz.

Für Ehepartner/innen unter 62 Jahren oder aus Oloron, Essen muss bezahlt werden. Der Betrag ist am Tag der Anmeldung zu entrichten.

