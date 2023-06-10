Olivier Baumont à la Ste Chapelle 4eme Festival Résonances LA SAINTE CHAPELLE PARIS Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris

Olivier Baumont à la Ste Chapelle 4eme Festival Résonances LA SAINTE CHAPELLE, 10 juin 2023, PARIS. Olivier Baumont à la Ste Chapelle 4eme Festival Résonances LA SAINTE CHAPELLE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-06-10 à 20:00 (2023-06-10 au ). Tarif : 44.0 à 66.0 euros. VENIR 30MN AVANT LES PORTES FERMENT 5MN AVANT LE DEBUT DU CONCERT 4ème festival RésonancesEchos de LondresPURCELL: Suites 2 & 6HAENDEL: Suite 7J.C.BACH: sonataSuites de BLOW & CROFTOlivier Baumont,clavecin Votre billet est ici LA SAINTE CHAPELLE PARIS 6, BD DU PALAIS Paris VENIR 30MN AVANT LES PORTES FERMENT 5MN AVANT LE DEBUT DU CONCERT 4ème festival Résonances Echos de Londres PURCELL: Suites 2 & 6 HAENDEL: Suite 7 J.C.BACH: sonata Suites de BLOW & CROFT Olivier Baumont,clavecin .44.0 EUR44.0. Votre billet est ici

Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Autres Lieu LA SAINTE CHAPELLE Adresse 6, BD DU PALAIS Ville PARIS Tarif 44.0-66.0 lieuville LA SAINTE CHAPELLE PARIS Departement Paris

LA SAINTE CHAPELLE PARIS Paris https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/paris/

Olivier Baumont à la Ste Chapelle 4eme Festival Résonances LA SAINTE CHAPELLE 2023-06-10 was last modified: by Olivier Baumont à la Ste Chapelle 4eme Festival Résonances LA SAINTE CHAPELLE LA SAINTE CHAPELLE 10 juin 2023 La Sainte-Chapelle Paris

PARIS Paris