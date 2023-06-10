Olivier Baumont à la Ste Chapelle 4eme Festival Résonances LA SAINTE CHAPELLE PARIS
VENIR 30MN AVANT LES PORTES FERMENT 5MN AVANT LE DEBUT DU CONCERT 4ème festival RésonancesEchos de LondresPURCELL: Suites 2 & 6HAENDEL: Suite 7J.C.BACH: sonataSuites de BLOW & CROFTOlivier Baumont,clavecin
LA SAINTE CHAPELLE PARIS 6, BD DU PALAIS Paris
