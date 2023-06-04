Vide grenier, 4 juin 2023, Olemps.

Venez nombreux participer au vide grenier organisé au profit du téléthon. Inscrirez et profitez en pour faire de la place dans vos armoires et vos maisons..

2023-06-04 à ; fin : 2023-06-04 . EUR.

Olemps 12510 Aveyron Occitanie



Come and participate in the garage sale organized for the benefit of the telethon. Register and take advantage of it to make room in your cupboards and your houses.

Ven a participar en la venta de garaje organizada a beneficio del telemaratón. Inscríbete y aprovecha esta oportunidad para hacer sitio en tus armarios y en tus casas.

Kommen Sie zahlreich und nehmen Sie an dem zu Gunsten des Telethon organisierten Flohmarkt teil. Melden Sie sich an und nutzen Sie die Gelegenheit, um Platz in Ihren Schränken und Häusern zu schaffen.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-04 par Audrey Vergnes