Concert : NOUGARO via Alsina Olemps Catégories d’évènement: Aveyron

Olemps

Concert : NOUGARO via Alsina, 12 mai 2023, Olemps. De sa voix grave et puissante, l’auteur-compositeur-interprète porte , cisèle et transmet sa passion Nougaro..

2023-05-12 à ; fin : 2023-05-12 . 2 EUR. Olemps 12510 Aveyron Occitanie



With his deep and powerful voice, the singer-songwriter carries, chisels and transmits his passion for Nougaro. Con su voz profunda y potente, el cantautor lleva, cincela y transmite su pasión por Nougaro. Mit seiner tiefen und kräftigen Stimme trägt , ziseliert und überträgt der Sänger und Komponist seine Nougaro-Leidenschaft. Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par Audrey Vergnes

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Aveyron, Olemps Autres Adresse Ville Olemps Departement Aveyron Lieu Ville Olemps

Olemps Aveyron https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/olemps/

Concert : NOUGARO via Alsina 2023-05-12 was last modified: by Concert : NOUGARO via Alsina 12 mai 2023 Olemps

Olemps Aveyron