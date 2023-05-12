Concert : NOUGARO via Alsina Olemps
De sa voix grave et puissante, l’auteur-compositeur-interprète porte , cisèle et transmet sa passion Nougaro..
2023-05-12 à ; fin : 2023-05-12 . 2 EUR.
Olemps 12510 Aveyron Occitanie
With his deep and powerful voice, the singer-songwriter carries, chisels and transmits his passion for Nougaro.
Con su voz profunda y potente, el cantautor lleva, cincela y transmite su pasión por Nougaro.
Mit seiner tiefen und kräftigen Stimme trägt , ziseliert und überträgt der Sänger und Komponist seine Nougaro-Leidenschaft.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par Audrey Vergnes