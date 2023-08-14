MARCHE NOCTURNE Olargues
MARCHE NOCTURNE, 14 août 2023, Olargues.
Marché nocturne avec des producteurs et des artisans locaux, des concerts et animations pour les enfants et une restauration sur place..
2023-08-14 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-14 23:00:00. .
Olargues 34390 Hérault Occitanie
Night market with local producers and craftsmen, concerts and entertainment for children and a restaurant on site.
Mercado nocturno con productores y artesanos locales, conciertos y animaciones para niños y un restaurante in situ.
Nachtmarkt mit lokalen Produzenten und Handwerkern, Konzerten und Unterhaltung für Kinder sowie Verpflegung vor Ort.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC