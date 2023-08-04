FESTIBALOCHE, 4 août 2023, Olargues.

3 Jours entièrement dédiés à la Musique : Festibaloche

Le festival a lieu au cœur du village, profitant d’un espace existant propice à la convivialité. Programmation transgénérationnelle.

L’ensemble du festival se déroule en plein air.

Programme à venir.

2023-08-04 à ; fin : 2023-08-06 . .

Olargues 34390 Hérault Occitanie



3 Days entirely dedicated to Music : Festibaloche

The festival takes place in the heart of the village, taking advantage of an existing space conducive to conviviality. Transgenerational programming.

The whole festival takes place in the open air.

Program to come

3 días enteramente dedicados a la música: Festibaloche

El festival se celebra en el corazón del pueblo, aprovechando un espacio ya existente propicio para la convivencia. Programación transgeneracional.

Todo el festival se desarrolla al aire libre.

Próximo programa

3 Tage ganz der Musik gewidmet: Festibaloche

Das Festival findet im Herzen des Dorfes statt und profitiert von einem bestehenden Raum, der die Geselligkeit fördert. Das Programm ist generationsübergreifend.

Das gesamte Festival findet unter freiem Himmel statt.

Programm in Kürze

Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC