MARCHE NOCTURNE, 17 juillet 2023, Olargues.

Marché nocturne avec des producteurs et des artisans locaux, des concerts et animations pour les enfants et une restauration sur place..

2023-07-17 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-17 23:00:00. .

Olargues 34390 Hérault Occitanie



Night market with local producers and craftsmen, concerts and entertainment for children and a restaurant on site.

Mercado nocturno con productores y artesanos locales, conciertos y animaciones para niños y un restaurante in situ.

Nachtmarkt mit lokalen Produzenten und Handwerkern, Konzerten und Unterhaltung für Kinder sowie Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC