AGIR POUR LA BIODIVERSITÉ ! Avenue du Champ des Horts, 26 mai 2023, Olargues.

Notre territoire est riche d’une biodiversité à préserver… mais comment faire à notre échelle ? Qu’est-ce que les sciences participatives ? Apprenez à observer la faune et la flore autour de soi à travers cette conférence !

En partenariat avec le Parc Naturel régional du Haut-Languedoc. Inscription conseillée, places limitées..

2023-05-26 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-26 20:00:00. EUR.

Avenue du Champ des Horts

Olargues 34390 Hérault Occitanie



Our territory is rich in biodiversity to be preserved? but what can we do at our level? What is participatory science? Learn how to observe the fauna and flora around you through this conference!

In partnership with the Parc Naturel régional du Haut-Languedoc. Registration advised, limited places.

Nuestro territorio es rico en biodiversidad que hay que preservar? pero ¿qué podemos hacer a nuestro nivel? ¿Qué es la ciencia participativa? ¡Aprenda a observar la fauna y la flora de su entorno a través de esta conferencia!

En colaboración con el Parque Natural Regional del Haut-Languedoc. Inscripción recomendada, plazas limitadas.

Unsere Region ist reich an Biodiversität, die es zu schützen gilt… aber wie können wir das auf unserer Ebene tun? Was sind partizipative Wissenschaften? Lernen Sie in diesem Vortrag, wie Sie die Tier- und Pflanzenwelt in Ihrer Umgebung beobachten können!

In Zusammenarbeit mit dem Regionalen Naturpark Haut-Languedoc. Anmeldung empfohlen, begrenzte Plätze.

