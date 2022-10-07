OKLM : Halloween Bibliothèque Assia Djebar Paris Catégories d’évènement: île de France

Paris

OKLM : Halloween Bibliothèque Assia Djebar, 7 octobre 2022, Paris. Le vendredi 28 octobre 2022

de 17h30 à 19h00

Le vendredi 21 octobre 2022

de 17h30 à 19h00

Le vendredi 14 octobre 2022

de 17h30 à 19h00

. gratuit

Paye ta fête ! Chaque vendredi à 17h30, pour les 12-18 ans. C’est bientôt Halloween et on te propose d’organiser une grande fête à la bibliothèque ! Défis, buffet, musique, ambiance, c’est toi qui choisis ! Bibliothèque Assia Djebar 1 rue Reynaldo Hahn 75020 Paris Contact : https://www.paris.fr/lieux/bibliotheque-assia-djebar-19114 01 84 82 19 50 bibliotheque.assia-djebar@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/BibAssiaDjebarParis https://www.facebook.com/BibAssiaDjebarParis https://www.paris.fr/lieux/bibliotheque-assia-djebar-19114

Bibliothèque Assia Djebar OKLM-halloween

Détails Catégories d’évènement: île de France, Paris Autres Lieu Bibliothèque Assia Djebar Adresse 1 rue Reynaldo Hahn Ville Paris lieuville Bibliothèque Assia Djebar Paris Departement Paris

Bibliothèque Assia Djebar Paris Paris https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/paris/

OKLM : Halloween Bibliothèque Assia Djebar 2022-10-07 was last modified: by OKLM : Halloween Bibliothèque Assia Djebar Bibliothèque Assia Djebar 7 octobre 2022 Bibliothèque Assia Djebar Paris Paris

Paris Paris