OKLM : Halloween Bibliothèque Assia Djebar, 7 octobre 2022, Paris.
Le vendredi 28 octobre 2022
de 17h30 à 19h00
Le vendredi 21 octobre 2022
de 17h30 à 19h00
Le vendredi 14 octobre 2022
de 17h30 à 19h00
. gratuit
Paye ta fête ! Chaque vendredi à 17h30, pour les 12-18 ans.
C’est bientôt Halloween et on te propose d’organiser une grande fête à la bibliothèque ! Défis, buffet, musique, ambiance, c’est toi qui choisis !
Bibliothèque Assia Djebar 1 rue Reynaldo Hahn 75020 Paris
Contact : https://www.paris.fr/lieux/bibliotheque-assia-djebar-19114 01 84 82 19 50 bibliotheque.assia-djebar@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/BibAssiaDjebarParis
