ZONE ROUGE FESTIVAL : LUCIE DAMIANTHE + GUEST OHM.TOWN Nantes Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes ZONE ROUGE FESTIVAL : LUCIE DAMIANTHE + GUEST OHM.TOWN Nantes, 24 novembre 2023, Nantes. ZONE ROUGE FESTIVAL : LUCIE DAMIANTHE + GUEST Vendredi 24 novembre, 22h00 OHM.TOWN Le collectif Zone Rouge prend le contrôle de OHM.Town pour leur seconde nuit de festival.

Facebook

Instagram OHM.TOWN 16-17 rue Jules Launey, 44100 Nantes Nantes 44100 Bellevue – Chantenay – Sainte-Anne Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/ZoneRooouge »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « « , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@zone__rouge) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/91357277_210622113534381_7558037809731207168_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=zz1E1RTvNvYAX80Tq4M&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBh9DjTkFSDKHtTYKwWlIdUIfUrVEV-zgGPXMzsY2mO_A&oe=650511CE », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/zone__rouge/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/zone__rouge/ »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:59:00+01:00

2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:59:00+01:00 Electro Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu OHM.TOWN Adresse 16-17 rue Jules Launey, 44100 Nantes Ville Nantes Departement Loire-Atlantique Lieu Ville OHM.TOWN Nantes latitude longitude 47.198253;-1.586631

OHM.TOWN Nantes Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/nantes/