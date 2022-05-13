Oh! Gunquit • Slickers / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 13 mai 2022, Paris.

Le vendredi 13 mai 2022

de 19h00 à 23h00

. gratuit

WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC Concerts gratuits, Nuits rock et Disquaire à Paris !

OH! GUNQUIT

(Garage-Rock / Psych Surf-Punk – Decapitator / Dirty Water Records – Londres, UK)

“London based 5-piece OH! GUNQUIT are a band of Exotic Sci-Fi Surf-Punk Freaks who concoct a wild brew of Gloriously Trashy RocknRoll. The nucleus of the group started after Tina (Vocals) & Simon (Guitar) became neighbours and after frequenting the same sweaty cellar dance nights around town they formed the group creating a vibrant blend of fiery Garage-Rock/Surf-Punk/Exotica crossover.

Oh! Gunquit are named in part to a town in Maine US which was an artists colony in the 1800’s originally coined by the Abenaki Indians and in part to the idea of all guns quitting. Currently consisting of the finest line-up to date this creature contains members from USA, Colombia, Spain & UK. The Soundtrack to B-Movies, Road Trips, &

Adventuring…..Their unique live gigs are a blur of Howling Vox, Buzzsaw Guitars, Sleazy Horns, Rumbling Toms, and Crazed R&R fun.

OGQ are a refreshingly non-stop party of sound; a melting pot of rock n roll voodoo madness and pure unadulterated aural expression, perhaps the perfect soundtrack to a hedonistic roadtrip yet to be made. Mixing The Cramps and The B-52’s and putting their own stamp on it”

Les 3 influences : The B-52’s, The Cramps, The Sonics

SLICKERS

(Garage, Powerpop – Cocorecords, Scoup Records / Nantes, FR)

Fondé au milieux des années 2010, Slickers balance un Rock’n’Roll teinté de Punk et de Glam. Un répertoire de chansons urgentes et urbaines avec un son sec comme un chien mouillé. En 2018 sort le premier EP, From Downtown.

https://slickers.bandcamp.com/releases

Les 3 influences : Undertones, Real Kids, Paul Collins

On vous annonce la suite de la prog soon !

———————————

Mercredi 5 octobre 2022

Entrée gratuite jusqu’à 23h puis 5 euros

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h (3€50 la pinte)

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

http://supersonic-club.fr/

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m) 91 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)



Contact : https://fb.me/e/27VpAEHE7 https://fb.me/e/27VpAEHE7

Oh! Gunquit • Slickers / Supersonic (Free entry)