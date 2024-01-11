Coccodrillo Blues en concert au O’Flaherty’s O’Flaherty’s Nîmes, jeudi 11 janvier 2024.

Jeudi 11 Janvier 2024 à partir de 21h30

21 Bd Amiral Courbet, 30000 Nîmes

Entrée libre

Info-Réservation au ☎️ 04 66 67 22 63 Jeudi 11 janvier, 21h30 O’Flaherty’s

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-11T21:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-11T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-11T21:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-11T23:59:00+01:00

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063527903100

https://www.facebook.com/events/1430980781104497

Coccodrillo Blues est un duo acoustique original

(deux voix, guitare & harmonica).

Basés à Montpellier ils jouent du blues traditionnel, du folk-blues et du

rock-blues.

« Le Coccodrillo Blues avec Nicola Marchi à la guitare et au chant assure avec grande classe tous les accompagnements guitare des morceaux en parfaite complémentarité avec son compère vocaliste et harmoniciste Christian Garcia (dit Krapot).

Leur répertoire est vraiment épatant et le public ne s’y trompe pas.

La grande complicité qui unit ces deux artistes en fait l’un des meilleur groupe de blues de la région, leur prestation est toujours chaleureuse »

Jean-Luc Martin « jazzaseizheur »

https://www.facebook.com/coccodrillo.blues

https://www.youtube.com/@coccodrilloblues

https://soundcloud.com/coccodrillo-blues

coccodrilloblues