Samedi 14 Octobre– 21h30 – Entrée Libre

21 Bd Amiral Courbet, 30000 Nîmes

Mr Jack proposent un Rock-Blues incisif & festif !

Viens ça va être terrible !

La formation est composé de :

Christian Garcia ( Le Krapot) : Chant & Harmonica

Fabrice Ballery ( Fa ) : Batterie & Choeurs

Jerry Bur : Guitare et Chant

Nicola Marchi : Guitare & Choeurs

Chris The Low : Basse & Choeurs

https://mrjack9.wixsite.com/mrjack

https://www.facebook.com/mrjackbluesband

https://soundcloud.com/mister-jack-279302979

https://www.youtube.com/@mrjackband

Mr Jack