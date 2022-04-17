OFFSHORE + FASTLANE + THE SOBERS + HYPERACTIVE La salle gueule Marseille
La salle gueule, le dimanche 17 avril à 20:30
– OFFSHORE (Punk Rock – Bordeaux) // [www.facebook.com/offshore33](http://www.facebook.com/offshore33) – [https://offshore33.bandcamp.com](https://offshore33.bandcamp.com) – FASTLANE (Skate Punk – Bordeaux) // [www.facebook.com/FastLaneBdx](http://www.facebook.com/FastLaneBdx) – [https://fastlane33.bandcamp.com](https://fastlane33.bandcamp.com) + Sets Folk de: – THE SOBERS (Punk Rock – Marseille) // [www.facebook.com/thesobers](http://www.facebook.com/thesobers) – [https://thesobers.bandcamp.com](https://thesobers.bandcamp.com) – HYPERACTIVE (Indie Punk – Marseille) // [www.facebook.com/Hyperactive-344678102656681](http://www.facebook.com/Hyperactive-344678102656681) – [https://hyperactive13.bandcamp.com](https://hyperactive13.bandcamp.com) PAF: 4e (+ les 1€ d’adhésion)
4€ + 1€ d’adhésion
La salle gueule 8 rue d’italie, 13006 Marseille Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône
2022-04-17T20:30:00 2022-04-17T23:59:00