Enquête policière de Noël Office de Tourisme Terres d’Argentan Argentan, 4 décembre 2023, Argentan.

Argentan,Orne

Le Père Noël a disparu Que s’est-il passé ? ️‍♂️

—————————————————————-

Pour changer du traditionnel spectacle de Noël, pourquoi pas proposer une enquête policière grandeur nature ? ‍♂️ Familiale, elle demandera de l’astuce aux grands comme aux petits pour résoudre les indices parfois ardus… Un moment de complicité pour profiter de la magie de Noël ! ‍ ❄️

Âge minimum 7 ans.

Durée : 1h30

Nombre de personnes maximum : 40.

2023-12-20 14:30:00 fin : 2023-12-20 16:00:00. .

Office de Tourisme Terres d’Argentan Place du marché

Argentan 61200 Orne Normandie



Is Santa missing? What happened? ?????

—————————————————————-

For a change from the traditional Christmas show, why not offer a life-size detective investigation? ???? It’s a family affair, and will require cleverness from young and old alike to solve the sometimes tricky clues… A moment of complicity to enjoy the magic of Christmas! ?????

Minimum age 7.

Duration: 1h30

Maximum number of participants: 40

¿Ha desaparecido Papá Noel? ¿Qué ha pasado? ?????

—————————————————————-

Para cambiar el tradicional espectáculo navideño, ¿por qué no organizar una investigación detectivesca a tamaño real? ???? Es un asunto de familia, y requerirá un poco de astucia por parte de pequeños y mayores para resolver las pistas, a veces complicadas… Una forma divertida de disfrutar juntos de la magia de la Navidad. ?????

Edad mínima: 7 años.

Duración: 1h30

Número máximo de participantes: 40

Ist der Weihnachtsmann verschwunden? Was ist passiert? ?????

—————————————————————-

Um eine Abwechslung zum traditionellen Weihnachtsspektakel zu bieten, warum nicht einen lebensgroßen Kriminalfall vorschlagen? ???? Diese familienfreundliche Ermittlungsarbeit erfordert von Groß und Klein viel Geschick, um die manchmal schwierigen Hinweise zu lösen… Ein Moment der Verbundenheit, um den Zauber von Weihnachten zu genießen! ?????

Mindestalter 7 Jahre.

Dauer: 1,5 Std

Maximale Teilnehmerzahl: 40

Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par Argentan Intercom