Tour BPCO 2023 Office de Tourisme Saint-Lary-Soulan, 6 septembre 2023, Saint-Lary-Soulan.

Saint-Lary-Soulan,Hautes-Pyrénées

Tour BPCO 2023, « Tour de France cycliste sous assistance respiratoire » dont l’étape du 6 septembre partira de Saint-Lary pour Lourdes.

Evènement sportif autour de Philippe Poncet, insuffisant respiratoire chronique (BPCO), pour sensibiliser le grand public à la BPCO, qui touche 5 millions de patients en France.

Les organisateurs de cette manifestation invitent tous les sportifs de Saint-Lary et de la vallée à les rejoindre pour les accompagner tout ou partie de cette étape SAINT LARY / LOURDES.

Tour BPCO 2023, « Tour de France cycliste sous assistance respiratoire », with the September 6 stage from Saint-Lary to Lourdes.

A sporting event centered around Philippe Poncet, who suffers from chronic respiratory insufficiency (COPD), to raise public awareness of COPD, which affects 5 million patients in France.

The organizers of this event invite all athletes from Saint-Lary and the valley to join them for all or part of this SAINT LARY / LOURDES stage.

Tour BPCO 2023, « Tour de France cycliste sous assistance respiratoire », con etapa el 6 de septiembre saliendo de Saint-Lary hacia Lourdes.

Este acontecimiento deportivo se centrará en Philippe Poncet, enfermo de insuficiencia respiratoria crónica (EPOC), para sensibilizar a la opinión pública sobre la EPOC, que afecta a 5 millones de pacientes en Francia.

Los organizadores de este evento invitan a todos los deportistas de Saint-Lary y del valle a unirse a ellos durante toda o parte de esta etapa SAINT LARY / LOURDES.

Tour BPCO 2023, « Tour de France für Radfahrer mit Atemunterstützung », bei der die Etappe am 6. September von Saint-Lary nach Lourdes führt.

Sportveranstaltung mit Philippe Poncet, einem Mann mit chronischer Ateminsuffizienz (COPD), um die breite Öffentlichkeit für COPD zu sensibilisieren, von der in Frankreich 5 Millionen Patienten betroffen sind.

Die Organisatoren dieser Veranstaltung laden alle Sportler aus Saint-Lary und dem Tal ein, sich ihnen anzuschließen und sie auf dieser Etappe SAINT LARY / LOURDES ganz oder teilweise zu begleiten.

