CIRCUIT A LA RENCONTRE DES ARTISANS D’ART OFFICE DE TOURISME DU VOLVESTRE Rieux-Volvestre Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne

Rieux-Volvestre

CIRCUIT A LA RENCONTRE DES ARTISANS D’ART OFFICE DE TOURISME DU VOLVESTRE, 1 avril 2023, Rieux-Volvestre. CIRCUIT A LA RENCONTRE DES ARTISANS D’ART 1 et 2 avril OFFICE DE TOURISME DU VOLVESTRE Visitez 11 ateliers d’artisans d’art qui vous feront découvrir leur métier passion. Profitez de démonstrations, de visites d’atelier, d’expositions, les professionnels seront à votre disposition pour vous expliquer en quoi consiste leur art.

AU PROGRAMME :

ACHEZEGAG Farid, Constructeur en décor à Gratens

https://www.instagram.com/faridachezegag.sculpteur/

AGIER-MOLLINARI Claude, Céramiste à Palaminy

https://cam-ceramiste.com/

CAVAGNAL Dorine, Céramiste plasticienne à Martres-Tolosane

https://docavagnal.wixsite.com/ceramique

CARRASCO-GRIMARD Sophie, Tourneur sur bois à Gaillac-Toulza

https://sophie-grimard.com/

DELOGE Léontine, Céramiste à Martres-Tolosane

https://www.instagram.com/leontine_deloge_/

DRIGO Laura, sculptrice sur bois à Latrape

https://www.instagram.com/laura.drigo.sculpture.dessin/?hl=fr

FEDOU Alexandre, Ferronnier d’art à Carbonne

https://www.facebook.com/atelier.fedou

JOFFRE Stéphanie, Céramiste à Martres-Tolosane

https://www.instagram.com/atelierstephaniejoffre/

LE BORGNE Mathieu, Tapissier décorateur à Montbrun-Bocage

https://www.atelierleborgne.com/

MAGALHAES Susana, Restauratrice d’Oeuvres d’art à Carbonne

https://www.facebook.com/susana.magalhaes.3367

MARFISI Claire, Céramiste à Martres-Tolosane

https://clairemarfisi.fr/

NOIRET Frédéric, Sculpteur à Martres-Tolosane

https://galeriefrednoiret-89.webself.net/

SUERES Sandrine, Céramiste à Montesquieu-Volvestre

https://sandrinesueres.com/

Tapissier décorateur, tourneur sur bois, constructeur en décor, céramistes, sculpteur, restauration d’oeuvres d’art, ferronnier d’art, de nombreux corps de métiers vous seront présentés. Passion, création, imaginaire et savoir faire au programme de ce week-end exceptionnel. OFFICE DE TOURISME DU VOLVESTRE 31310 RIEUX-VOLVESTRE Rieux-Volvestre 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://tourisme.volvestre.fr/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.facebook.com/TourismeVolvestre »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.instagram.com/tourismevolvestre/ »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 05 61 87 63 33 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « officetourisme@cc-volvestre.fr »}] [{« link »: « https://cam-ceramiste.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://docavagnal.wixsite.com/ceramique »}, {« link »: « https://sophie-grimard.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/atelier.fedou »}, {« link »: « https://www.atelierleborgne.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/susana.magalhaes.3367 »}, {« link »: « https://clairemarfisi.fr/ »}, {« link »: « https://galeriefrednoiret-89.webself.net/ »}, {« link »: « https://sandrinesueres.com/ »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-01T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-01T19:00:00+02:00

2023-04-02T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-02T19:00:00+02:00 Tapissier décorateur tourneur sur bois @OTIVOLVESTRE

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne, Rieux-Volvestre Autres Lieu OFFICE DE TOURISME DU VOLVESTRE Adresse 31310 RIEUX-VOLVESTRE Ville Rieux-Volvestre Departement Haute-Garonne Lieu Ville OFFICE DE TOURISME DU VOLVESTRE Rieux-Volvestre

OFFICE DE TOURISME DU VOLVESTRE Rieux-Volvestre Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/rieux-volvestre/

CIRCUIT A LA RENCONTRE DES ARTISANS D’ART OFFICE DE TOURISME DU VOLVESTRE 2023-04-01 was last modified: by CIRCUIT A LA RENCONTRE DES ARTISANS D’ART OFFICE DE TOURISME DU VOLVESTRE OFFICE DE TOURISME DU VOLVESTRE 1 avril 2023 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU VOLVESTRE Rieux-Volvestre Rieux-Volvestre

Rieux-Volvestre Haute-Garonne