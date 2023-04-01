CIRCUIT A LA RENCONTRE DES ARTISANS D’ART OFFICE DE TOURISME DU VOLVESTRE Rieux-Volvestre
Visitez 11 ateliers d’artisans d’art qui vous feront découvrir leur métier passion. Profitez de démonstrations, de visites d’atelier, d’expositions, les professionnels seront à votre disposition pour vous expliquer en quoi consiste leur art.
AU PROGRAMME :
ACHEZEGAG Farid, Constructeur en décor à Gratens
https://www.instagram.com/faridachezegag.sculpteur/
AGIER-MOLLINARI Claude, Céramiste à Palaminy
https://cam-ceramiste.com/
CAVAGNAL Dorine, Céramiste plasticienne à Martres-Tolosane
https://docavagnal.wixsite.com/ceramique
CARRASCO-GRIMARD Sophie, Tourneur sur bois à Gaillac-Toulza
https://sophie-grimard.com/
DELOGE Léontine, Céramiste à Martres-Tolosane
https://www.instagram.com/leontine_deloge_/
DRIGO Laura, sculptrice sur bois à Latrape
https://www.instagram.com/laura.drigo.sculpture.dessin/?hl=fr
FEDOU Alexandre, Ferronnier d’art à Carbonne
https://www.facebook.com/atelier.fedou
JOFFRE Stéphanie, Céramiste à Martres-Tolosane
https://www.instagram.com/atelierstephaniejoffre/
LE BORGNE Mathieu, Tapissier décorateur à Montbrun-Bocage
https://www.atelierleborgne.com/
MAGALHAES Susana, Restauratrice d’Oeuvres d’art à Carbonne
https://www.facebook.com/susana.magalhaes.3367
MARFISI Claire, Céramiste à Martres-Tolosane
https://clairemarfisi.fr/
NOIRET Frédéric, Sculpteur à Martres-Tolosane
https://galeriefrednoiret-89.webself.net/
SUERES Sandrine, Céramiste à Montesquieu-Volvestre
https://sandrinesueres.com/
Tapissier décorateur, tourneur sur bois, constructeur en décor, céramistes, sculpteur, restauration d’oeuvres d’art, ferronnier d’art, de nombreux corps de métiers vous seront présentés. Passion, création, imaginaire et savoir faire au programme de ce week-end exceptionnel.
OFFICE DE TOURISME DU VOLVESTRE 31310 RIEUX-VOLVESTRE Rieux-Volvestre 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-04-01T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-01T19:00:00+02:00
2023-04-02T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-02T19:00:00+02:00
Tapissier décorateur tourneur sur bois
@OTIVOLVESTRE