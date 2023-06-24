LA BULLE : dégustations gratuites de champagne (2023) Office de Tourisme de Sézanne et sa Région Sézanne, 24 juin 2023, Sézanne.

Sézanne,Marne

La Bulle : dégustation gratuite de champagne, chaque samedi de 11h à 13h, du 24 juin au 29 juillet, suivie d’une visite découverte chez le vigneron du jour..

2023-06-24 fin : 2023-07-29 13:00:00. .

Office de Tourisme de Sézanne et sa Région Place de la République

Sézanne 51120 Marne Grand Est



The Sézanne and Region Tourist Office is offering you the chance to take part in its famous « LA BULLE » event: free champagne tastings on our premises in Sézanne!

It’s easy to get involved! Go to the Sézanne et sa Région Tourist Office, Place de la République, every Saturday from 11am to 1pm, from 24 June to 29 July 2023. You’ll be able to pick up your tasting coupon for a glass of champagne or a locally-produced sparkling apple juice.

In the afternoon, you can visit the champagne house whose cuvée you have tasted for a free guided tour.

During the visit, you’ll also have the chance to take part in our Quiz competition, with prizes to be won (4 bottles of champagne / 1 box containing a bottle of champagne and 2 engraved glasses / 1 hamper filled with local produce)!

Don’t hesitate any longer, and come and discover a new champagne house from the Coteaux du Sézannais every week.

On the programme:

SATURDAY 24 JUNE

CHAMPAGNE BERTRAND ET BERNARD DOYARD

Guided tour available in the afternoon from 2.30pm – 7 rue de la Tuilerie in VINDEY

SATURDAY 1st JULY

CHAMPAGNE PIERRE PINARD

Guided tour available in the afternoon from 2.30pm – 29 rue Gaston Laplatte, SEZANNE

SATURDAY 8 JULY

CHAMPAGNE PIETREMENT RENARD

Guided tour available in the afternoon from 2.30pm – 14 VC Grande Rue in BETHON

SATURDAY 15TH JULY

CHAMPAGNE V & G DUPONT

Guided tour available in the afternoon from 2.30pm – 29 rue de Villevenard in REUVES

SUNDAY 22 JULY

CHAMPAGNE JOSEPH CHEVREAU

Guided tour available in the afternoon from 2.30pm – 1 rue du Colombier in CONGY

SATURDAY 29TH JULY

CHAMPAGNE SENDRON-DESTOUCHES

Guided tour available in the afternoon from 2.30pm – 10 rue de la Blâtrerie, LE BREUIL

Please contact us on 03 26 80 54 13 or contact@sezanne-tourisme.fr for more information.

** Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health, consume in moderation.

La Bulle: degustación gratuita de champán todos los sábados de 11:00 a 13:00, del 24 de junio al 29 de julio, seguida de una visita al enólogo del día.

La Bulle: Kostenlose Champagnerprobe, jeden Samstag von 11:00 bis 13:00 Uhr, vom 24. Juni bis 29. Juli, gefolgt von einer Entdeckungstour beim Winzer des Tages.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-23 par Office de tourisme de Sézanne et sa région