Balade en Tuk Tuk Office de tourisme Bayonne, 12 juin 2023, Bayonne.

Bayonne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Visitez Bayonne autrement en famille ou entre amis à bord de nos tuk-tuks électriques !

Un moyen ludique, original et privilégié de sillonner cette charmante ville d’art et d’histoire sous différents angles : découverte historique et culturelle, circuit gourmand ou immersion dans le graff et le street-art…

Autant de thématique pour vous aider à arpenter Bayonne en alliant plaisir et dépaysement !. Plaisanciers

Mercredi à 10:00:00 ; fin : . EUR.

Office de tourisme Place des Basques

Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Visit Bayonne in a different way with your family or friends on board our electric tuk-tuks!

A fun, original and privileged way to explore this charming city of art and history from different angles: historical and cultural discovery, gourmet tour or immersion in graffiti and street art?

So many themes to help you explore Bayonne while combining pleasure and change of scenery!

¡Visite Bayona de una forma diferente con su familia o amigos a bordo de nuestros tuk-tuks eléctricos!

Una forma divertida, original y privilegiada de explorar esta encantadora ciudad de arte e historia desde diferentes ángulos: descubrimiento histórico y cultural, tour gastronómico o inmersión en el graffiti y el arte callejero?

Hay muchos temas que le ayudarán a explorar Bayona, ¡combinando diversión y cambio de aires!

Besuchen Sie Bayonne auf eine andere Art und Weise mit der Familie oder mit Freunden an Bord unserer elektrischen Tuk-Tuks!

Eine spielerische, originelle und privilegierte Art, diese charmante Stadt der Kunst und Geschichte unter verschiedenen Gesichtspunkten zu erkunden: historische und kulturelle Entdeckungen, Gourmet-Touren oder Eintauchen in Graffiti und Streetart?

So viele Themen, die Ihnen helfen, Bayonne mit Spaß und Abwechslung zu durchqueren!

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par OT Bayonne