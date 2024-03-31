OFF du Post : Hammok • Arhios • Syberia / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, dimanche 31 mars 2024.

Le dimanche 31 mars 2024

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

HAMMOK (22h00)

(Hardcore / post – Oslo, Norway)

Hammok’s music is both alternative and aggressive. Although essentially a hardcore band, the Norwegians also draw a lot of inspiration from post-punk, indie, post-rock and metal. The trio from Oslo doesn’t shy away from stretching the genre’s boundaries and patterns, integrating some hip-hop attitude or replacing the guitars with synths. After a handful of singles, Hammok is gearing up for their debut.

https://hammokband.bandcamp.com/

ARHIOS (21h00)

(indie post rock – Rennes, FR)

La nouvelle vague des musiques aventureuses n’en finit plus de déferler, et peut se targuer de compter Arhios parmi ses surfeurs ! Avec Miscible, le trio rennais prouvera à qui veut bien l’entendre son affranchissement des faciles étiquettes post et math rock, accolées à son premier EP Arhios (2018) ou sa création live Baïne (2022, réalisée par Mathieu Ezan). L’heure est à l’affirmation d’un son et d’une approche qui rivalisent de singularité. Oserons-nous la qualifier à mi-chemin entre le marquage synth pop d’un Phoenix et l’intensité contagieuse d’un Birds In Row ? Nous l’oserons.

https://arhios.bandcamp.com

SYBERIA(20h00)

(post metal – Barcelona, ESP)

Having leaned in the direction of post-metal on 2019′s Seeds Of Change, Barcelona’s Syberia have enthusiastically embraced the genre on fourth album Statement On Death. Transcending their origins as an instrumental rock band, they show a great many more sides to their songwriting without losing their unique signature sound.

https://syberia.bandcamp.com/album/statement-on-death

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d'une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

