Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

OFF du Post : Hammok • Arhios • Syberia / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris

Catégories d’Évènement:
OFF du Post : Hammok • Arhios • Syberia / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris

OFF du Post : Hammok • Arhios • Syberia / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, dimanche 31 mars 2024.

Le dimanche 31 mars 2024
de 19h00 à 23h00
.Tout public. gratuit
Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… and so i watched you from Afar, Birds in Row, Toundra.

POST IN PARIS PRÉSENTE…

HAMMOK (22h00)

(Hardcore / post – Oslo, Norway)

Hammok’s music is both alternative and aggressive. Although essentially a hardcore band, the Norwegians also draw a lot of inspiration from post-punk, indie, post-rock and metal. The trio from Oslo doesn’t shy away from stretching the genre’s boundaries and patterns, integrating some hip-hop attitude or replacing the guitars with synths. After a handful of singles, Hammok is gearing up for their debut.

https://hammokband.bandcamp.com/

ARHIOS (21h00)

(indie post rock – Rennes, FR)

La nouvelle vague des musiques aventureuses n’en finit plus de déferler, et peut se targuer de compter Arhios parmi ses surfeurs ! Avec Miscible, le trio rennais prouvera à qui veut bien l’entendre son affranchissement des faciles étiquettes post et math rock, accolées à son premier EP Arhios (2018) ou sa création live Baïne (2022, réalisée par Mathieu Ezan). L’heure est à l’affirmation d’un son et d’une approche qui rivalisent de singularité. Oserons-nous la qualifier à mi-chemin entre le marquage synth pop d’un Phoenix et l’intensité contagieuse d’un Birds In Row ? Nous l’oserons.

https://arhios.bandcamp.com

SYBERIA(20h00)

(post metal – Barcelona, ESP)

Having leaned in the direction of post-metal on 2019′s Seeds Of Change, Barcelona’s Syberia have enthusiastically embraced the genre on fourth album Statement On Death. Transcending their origins as an instrumental rock band, they show a great many more sides to their songwriting without losing their unique signature sound.

https://syberia.bandcamp.com/album/statement-on-death

———————————

Dimanche 31 Mars 2024

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris
Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)
Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)
Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)
Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo

Contact : https://fb.me/e/1lbelPDYD https://fb.me/e/1lbelPDYD
OFF du Post : Hammok • Arhios • Syberia / Supersonic (Free entry)

Détails

Date :
31 mars 2024
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Code postal
75012
Lieu
SUPERSONIC
Adresse
9 Rue Biscornet
Ville
Paris
Departement
Paris
Lieu Ville
SUPERSONIC Paris
latitude longitude
48.8502469839762,2.36970702296574

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda : Paris

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099