Octobre Rose Virazeil Virazeil
Octobre Rose Virazeil, 17 octobre 2021, Virazeil.
Octobre Rose 2021-10-17 09:30:00 – 2021-10-17 12:30:00
Virazeil Lot-et-Garonne Virazeil
-9h15 : Accueil des participants.
-9h30 : Départ des 2 randonnées 4km et 8km.
-11h : retour avec café, gâteaux, potage offerts.
-9h15 : Accueil des participants.
-9h30 : Départ des 2 randonnées 4km et 8km.
-11h : retour avec café, gâteaux, potage offerts.
-9h15 : Accueil des participants.
-9h30 : Départ des 2 randonnées 4km et 8km.
-11h : retour avec café, gâteaux, potage offerts.
Mairie de Virazeil
dernière mise à jour : 2021-09-28 par