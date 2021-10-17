Virazeil Virazeil Lot-et-Garonne, Virazeil Octobre Rose Virazeil Virazeil Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Virazeil

Octobre Rose Virazeil, 17 octobre 2021, Virazeil. Octobre Rose 2021-10-17 09:30:00 – 2021-10-17 12:30:00

Virazeil Lot-et-Garonne Virazeil -9h15 : Accueil des participants.

-9h30 : Départ des 2 randonnées 4km et 8km.

-11h : retour avec café, gâteaux, potage offerts. -9h15 : Accueil des participants.

-9h30 : Départ des 2 randonnées 4km et 8km.

-11h : retour avec café, gâteaux, potage offerts. -9h15 : Accueil des participants.

-9h30 : Départ des 2 randonnées 4km et 8km.

-11h : retour avec café, gâteaux, potage offerts. Mairie de Virazeil dernière mise à jour : 2021-09-28 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne, Virazeil Autres Lieu Virazeil Adresse Ville Virazeil lieuville 44.50594#0.21885