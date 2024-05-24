October drift en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris
October drift en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, 24 mai 2024, Paris.
Le vendredi 24 mai 2024
de 19h00 à 23h00
.Tout public. gratuit
Si vous êtes fans de… The Slow Readers Club, Ist Ist, Ride
OCTOBER DRIFT (22h30)
(Post punk – Taunton, UK)
An immersive wall of distortion envelopes the powerful fragility of frontman Kiran Roy’s vocals, while he paints a verbal landscape of introspection, despair and hope amid a sonic palette that evokes both the driving, spacious absorptivity of My Bloody Valentine and the poetic, visceral honesty of Nick Cave’s lyricism.
La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !
———————————
Vendredi 24 Mai 2024
Entrée gratuite
• Ouverture des portes à 19h00
• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h
• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr
———————————
SUPERSONIC
9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris
Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)
SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris
Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)
Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)
Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)
Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo
Contact : https://fb.me/e/1FnjQxmlm https://fb.me/e/1FnjQxmlm
October drift en concert au Supersonic (Free entry)