October drift en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, 24 mai 2024, Paris.

Le vendredi 24 mai 2024

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

Si vous êtes fans de… The Slow Readers Club, Ist Ist, Ride

OCTOBER DRIFT (22h30)

(Post punk – Taunton, UK)

An immersive wall of distortion envelopes the powerful fragility of frontman Kiran Roy’s vocals, while he paints a verbal landscape of introspection, despair and hope amid a sonic palette that evokes both the driving, spacious absorptivity of My Bloody Valentine and the poetic, visceral honesty of Nick Cave’s lyricism.

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

———————————

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

