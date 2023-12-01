Testate amoebae, a toolbox for environmental characterization and monitoring Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR) Rennes, 1 décembre 2023, Rennes.

Testate amoebae are very abundant protozoa in brackish and freshwater aquatic sedimentary environments, estuaries, lakes, rivers, peatlands and wet soils. They have a shell which protects the cell and can be preserved in old substrates. Testate amoebae assemblages are characteristic of the environment in which they develop. We will discuss the sedimentary constraints on the construction of shell, the use in paleo-environmental reconstructions as well as the results of recent studies modeling the possibilities of evolution and migration of species under the constraint of global environmental changes.

Observatoire des Sciences de l'Univers de Rennes (OSUR)
Campus de Beaulieu, Bâtiment 14B, Salle de conférence
Rennes 35703

Date et horaires:

2023-12-01T13:15:00+01:00 – 2023-12-01T14:30:00+01:00

