What kind of ecosystem for research data? The InDoRES project Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR) Rennes, 17 novembre 2023, Rennes.

What kind of ecosystem for research data? The InDoRES project Vendredi 17 novembre, 13h00 Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR)

Are you looking for a solution to publish your datasets on a thematic, institutional and secure data warehouse?

Do you need to generate a DOI on your datasets to finalize your scientific publication and send it to the publisher?

Data. InDoRES is for you!

Amandine and Cécile will present the InDoRES (Inventaire des Données de la Recherche en Environnement et Sociétés) project (https://www.indores.fr/) and the Data.InDoRES data warehouse (https://data.indores.fr/). Data.InDoRES is a thematic (ecology, environment and societies), institutional (CNRS Institut Ecologie et Environnement) and secure (hosted by the IN2P3 Computing Center) data warehouse. In line with the national Open Science plan, data produced by public research organizations must be easily identified for reuse. Under the auspices of the Institut Ecologie et Environnement of the CNRS and the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle, the InDoRES portal offers:

Discover databases and datasets through a description of the projects that produce them (standardized, interoperable metadata catalog complying with European directives). Where available, links are provided to downloadable data or associated publications.

Access the secure data.InDoRES warehouse to publish data.

Gather and link to a set of resources on practices that facilitate data sharing and reuse, in line with the FAIR (Easy to Find, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) principles.

The seminar will be followed by a practical workshop lasting 1h30, with prior registration (15 places max), in the Auvray room (Building 15, Beaulieu Campus), from 14h to 15h30.

Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR) Campus de Beaulieu, Bâtiment 14B, Salle de conférence Rennes 35703 Jeanne d’Arc – Longs Champs – Beaulieu Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne [{« link »: « https://www.indores.fr/ »}, {« link »: « https://data.indores.fr/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-17T13:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-17T14:00:00+01:00

2023-11-17T13:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-17T14:00:00+01:00

recherche données