Séminaire Ecobio – Isa Martin (Ecobio) Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR) Rennes, 10 juillet 2023, Rennes.

Séminaire Ecobio – Isa Martin (Ecobio) Lundi 10 juillet, 13h00 Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR)

Peatlands are one of the most important carbon (C) sinks on Earth. Many peatlands are degraded due to anthropogenic influences like peat extraction and drainage. Protection and restoration of these ecosystems are essential to prevent them from turning into C sources. Amongst others, top soil removal (TSR) and re-introduction of Sphagnum mosses can be helpful methods to mitigate peatland degradation. My internship takes place at the Landemarais peatland in Brittany where these restoration practices were recently performed. We investigate the effects restoration has on CO2 emissions and uptake in this area. To this aim, we are creating models of CO2 dynamics in relation to environmental factors like temperature and solar irradiance. In my presentation, I will explain our research design and present our current results, as well as future plans for the project.

Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR) Campus de Beaulieu, Bâtiment 14B, Salle de conférence Rennes 35703 Jeanne d’Arc – Longs Champs – Beaulieu Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-10T13:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-10T14:00:00+02:00

2023-07-10T13:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-10T14:00:00+02:00