Séminaire Ecobio – André Andrian Padial (Univ. Parana, Brésil) Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR) Rennes, 4 juillet 2023, Rennes.

Séminaire Ecobio – André Andrian Padial (Univ. Parana, Brésil) Mardi 4 juillet, 14h00 Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR)

I will discuss the ecological research our group is conducting in the Guaraguaçu River, a subtropical tidal river in a highly preserved biodiversity hotspot. Since 2016, we’ve established permanent sampling points and visit them at the end of Summer and Winter seasons. Despite being well-preserved, the river faces ecological challenges due to severe domestic sewage pollution and the invasion of mass-developing macrophytes.

Our research focuses on understanding the spatial and temporal variations in biodiversity, studying the functional traits of macrophytes, investigating the biology of invasive macrophytes, and exploring the ecosystem consequences. I will also highlight opportunities for scientific collaborations.

Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR) Campus de Beaulieu, Bâtiment 14B, Salle de conférence Rennes 35703 Jeanne d’Arc – Longs Champs – Beaulieu Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-04T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-04T15:00:00+02:00

2023-07-04T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-04T15:00:00+02:00