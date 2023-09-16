Marche Audax – Les 25 heures d’Obernai Obernai Catégories d’Évènement: Bas-Rhin

Marche Audax – Les 25 heures d’Obernai, 16 septembre 2023, Obernai. Marche rapide 6km/heure, organisée par l’association La Godasse obernoise, 25 – 50 – 75 – 100 – 125 km de marche Audax. Renseignements au 06 08 47 85 48.

Fast walk 6km/hour, organized by the association La Godasse obernoise, 25 – 50 – 75 – 100 – 125 km of Audax walk. Information at 06 08 47 85 48 Marcha rápida 6km/hora, organizada por la asociación La Godasse obernoise, marcha Audax de 25 – 50 – 75 – 100 – 125 km. Información en el 06 08 47 85 48 Schneller Marsch 6km/Stunde, organisiert von der Vereinigung La Godasse obernoise, 25 – 50 – 75 – 100 – 125 km Audax-Marsch. Auskünfte unter 06 08 47 85 48 Mise à jour le 2023-03-10 par Office de tourisme d’Obernai

